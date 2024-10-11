N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ:NITO) Short Interest Down 96.0% in September

N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ:NITO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the September 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NITO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,829. N2OFF has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66.

N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

N2OFF, Inc, an agri-food tech company, engages in the development and sale of eco-friendly green solutions for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with various oxidizing agent-based sanitizers and low concentrated fungicides for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

