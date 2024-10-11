Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Stock Price Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Free Report) was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 37,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 50,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Nanalysis Scientific Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.72, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of C$42.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.41.

About Nanalysis Scientific

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of magnetic resonance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, K'Prime, and Corporate. It offers nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers; software module packages; cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and services for its NMR technologies.

