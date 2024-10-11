National Bank Financial Weighs in on Sienna Senior Living Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Thornhill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sienna Senior Living’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sienna Senior Living’s FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS.
Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$210.52 million for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.45%.
Sienna Senior Living Trading Down 0.1 %
TSE SIA opened at C$16.40 on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$9.87 and a 12 month high of C$17.12. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10.
Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently 241.03%.
Sienna Senior Living Company Profile
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
