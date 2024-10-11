NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Short Interest Update

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,684,500 shares, a growth of 1,893.8% from the September 15th total of 184,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 176.3 days.

NatWest Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NatWest Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.70. 3,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,577. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

