NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $5.77 billion and $250.42 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.75 or 0.00007630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,214,708,921 coins and its circulating supply is 1,214,065,458 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,214,618,285 with 1,213,974,369 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.61100959 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 453 active market(s) with $244,795,708.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

