Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WBD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.66.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 2.5 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $7.54 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 22,784,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100,000 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 781.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 4,316,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826,715 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,216.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,009,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,986 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.6% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,620,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,016,000 after buying an additional 2,621,582 shares during the period. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 4,600,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after buying an additional 2,272,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.