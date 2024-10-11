NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Major Shareholder Sells $852,007.45 in Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 122,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $852,007.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 837,487 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,534.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, October 11th, Npeh, Llc sold 120,500 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $833,860.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Npeh, Llc sold 36,752 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $259,101.60.

On Friday, September 13th, Npeh, Llc sold 1,340 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $9,728.40.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Npeh, Llc sold 21,155 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $154,008.40.

On Monday, September 9th, Npeh, Llc sold 60,022 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $456,167.20.

On Friday, September 6th, Npeh, Llc sold 66,825 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $526,581.00.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Npeh, Llc sold 83,325 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $674,932.50.

Shares of NYSE:NPWR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 347,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,834. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.42. NET Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $14.98.

NET Power last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in NET Power in the first quarter valued at $128,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in NET Power during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in NET Power by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NPWR shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on NET Power from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

