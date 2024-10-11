NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Major Shareholder Sells $852,007.45 in Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 122,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $852,007.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 837,487 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,534.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Npeh, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 11th, Npeh, Llc sold 120,500 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $833,860.00.
- On Monday, September 16th, Npeh, Llc sold 36,752 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $259,101.60.
- On Friday, September 13th, Npeh, Llc sold 1,340 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $9,728.40.
- On Wednesday, September 11th, Npeh, Llc sold 21,155 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $154,008.40.
- On Monday, September 9th, Npeh, Llc sold 60,022 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $456,167.20.
- On Friday, September 6th, Npeh, Llc sold 66,825 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $526,581.00.
- On Wednesday, September 4th, Npeh, Llc sold 83,325 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $674,932.50.
NET Power Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NPWR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 347,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,834. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.42. NET Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $14.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NET Power
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in NET Power in the first quarter valued at $128,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in NET Power during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in NET Power by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on NPWR shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on NET Power from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on NPWR
NET Power Company Profile
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NET Power
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.