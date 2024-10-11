NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NPCE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NeuroPace from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NeuroPace

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroPace

NeuroPace Trading Up 1.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPCE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NeuroPace by 18.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 488,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 75,512 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the 1st quarter valued at $621,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $6.21 on Friday. NeuroPace has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market cap of $178.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.78.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 195.26% and a negative net margin of 41.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NeuroPace will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About NeuroPace

(Get Free Report

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.