New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,500 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,716,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the first quarter worth $111,222,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 1,022.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 248,506 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 1st quarter valued at $1,388,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Brookfield by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 259,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Stock Up 1.9 %

BN traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $54.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average is $44.94.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BN shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.59.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

