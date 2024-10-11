New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Buys 511 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 0.4% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,274 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.12 and a 200-day moving average of $169.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

