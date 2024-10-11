New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Invests $47.82 Million in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 724,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,821,000. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF makes up 23.7% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $783,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 28,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 249,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after buying an additional 23,228 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JIRE traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $65.02. 37,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,399. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.36 and a 200 day moving average of $63.37. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $67.10.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

