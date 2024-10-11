New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Purchases 236 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up 0.3% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.06.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.99. The stock had a trading volume of 302,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,008. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $232.29 and a 52-week high of $309.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.31%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

