New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday. The company traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 94454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NYMT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.63%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -46.24%.

Institutional Trading of New York Mortgage Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYMT. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 578,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 833,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 11.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

