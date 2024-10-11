NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target Cut to $26.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.86% from the stock’s current price.

NEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $35.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.03.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.54 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,459 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 46,912 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,491 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

