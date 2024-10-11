NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,874 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 35.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 666.7% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.4% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 91,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $82.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NIKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.