NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.22, but opened at $6.06. NIO shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 8,083,756 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.93.

NIO Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($2.21). The company had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 104.61% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. NIO’s revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in NIO by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth $2,040,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 93,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its position in NIO by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

