NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $6.06. 29,727,033 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 56,493,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Daiwa America raised NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21). The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 104.61%. The business’s revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in NIO by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,464,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,659 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,361,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,343,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in NIO by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,562,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 889,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,895,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 744,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

