Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) to Buyback $15.00 million in Outstanding Shares

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Free Report) declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 9th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 28.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Trading Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ:NISN opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $22.55.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Company Profile

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

