Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) to Buyback $15.00 million in Outstanding Shares

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Free Report) declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 9th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 28.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Trading Down 6.9 %
NASDAQ:NISN opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $22.55.
Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Company Profile
