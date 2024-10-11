Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in September

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nitches Trading Up 16.8 %

Shares of NICH stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 171,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,949. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94. Nitches has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $174.00.

About Nitches

Nitches Inc engages in the production and distribution of household, lifestyle, travel and leisure, sports goods, and clothing items. It also develops NITCHES OVS, an owner verification system (OVS) mobile application that can be used to verify authenticity and ownership of Nitches' luxury products, apparels, and streetwear clothing items.

