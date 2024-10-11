Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in September

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Nitches Trading Up 16.8 %
Shares of NICH stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 171,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,949. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94. Nitches has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $174.00.
About Nitches
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nitches
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Nitches Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitches and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.