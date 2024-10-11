Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Upgraded at RODMAN&RENSHAW

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at RODMAN&RENSHAW to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Nkarta from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nkarta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NKTX

Nkarta Stock Performance

NKTX opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $183.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.80. Nkarta has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $16.24.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nkarta will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nkarta

In other Nkarta news, insider Alicia J. Hager sold 3,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $27,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,552. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nkarta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Nkarta by 1,887.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nkarta

(Get Free Report)

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.