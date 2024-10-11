NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Short Interest Update

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NN Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NNGRY traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $24.69. 7,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,713. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.95.

Get NN Group alerts:

NN Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.5461 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.