Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) CFO Chad W. Allen Sells 1,500 Shares

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) CFO Chad W. Allen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,680. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 0.4 %

NOG stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.10.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.28 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 31.90%. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.2% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 58.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 39.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 45,524 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth about $939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.