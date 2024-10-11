NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

NOV has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut NOV from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

NOV Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NOV stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.33. The company had a trading volume of 206,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $18.17. NOV has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NOV will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. NOV’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of NOV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

