Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $117.53, but opened at $119.92. Novo Nordisk A/S shares last traded at $119.70, with a volume of 751,499 shares changing hands.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.54 and a 200-day moving average of $132.06.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,356.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 12,347 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,547,000. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.3% during the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 28,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 15,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 453.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 265,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,095,000 after purchasing an additional 217,545 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

