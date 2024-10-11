Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 0.8% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 127,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after buying an additional 60,582 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO stock traded up $2.49 on Friday, reaching $120.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,036,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,313,201. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $92.94 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $538.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.06.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

