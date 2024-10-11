NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,535 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $217,671,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 253.2% during the first quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 1,766,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,610,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,007,000 after purchasing an additional 160,415 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 65.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,318,000 after purchasing an additional 633,765 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $64,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

NRG Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $87.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.98 and a 12-month high of $96.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at $13,151,688. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.