Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flight Deck Capital LP boosted its stake in NU by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Flight Deck Capital LP now owns 1,221,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in NU by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 41,784,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,062,000 after acquiring an additional 253,915 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in NU by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 830,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 100,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NU opened at $13.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NU. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.74.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

