Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Nucor were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,884,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,030,000 after buying an additional 660,866 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth $90,216,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $37,395,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 804,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,141,000 after purchasing an additional 153,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $19,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $150.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.55. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $133.42 and a one year high of $203.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus upgraded Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nucor from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nucor from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.43.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

