Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.33 and last traded at $15.33. Approximately 33,695 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 45,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
