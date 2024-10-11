Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.33 and last traded at $15.33. Approximately 33,695 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 45,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 442,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 19.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

