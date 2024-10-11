Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 336,500 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the September 15th total of 880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 677,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 750,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 29,089 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 422,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 7.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 383,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 27,810 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 14.2% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 370,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 46,196 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,512,000.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $5.91.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.