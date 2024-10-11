Nvest Financial LLC Grows Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Nvest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 1.8% of Nvest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,634,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,380 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,941.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,694,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,469,000 after buying an additional 1,666,476 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,404,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,981,000 after buying an additional 1,281,810 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,929,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,324,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,278,000 after buying an additional 772,136 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS COWZ traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.92. 1,133,938 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.93.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

