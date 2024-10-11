Nvest Financial LLC Purchases 860 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNT)

Nvest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC owned 6.37% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,403,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,775,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF by 534.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 104,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF by 25,832.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 41,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 41,073 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF Price Performance

Shares of JUNT traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $31.74. 6,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,366. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $31.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.28.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF (JUNT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. JUNT was launched on May 31, 2023 and is managed by Allianz.

