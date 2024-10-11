Nvest Financial LLC Sells 842 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Nvest Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Nvest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPG. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 113.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $110,000.

Shares of RPG stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $40.88. 130,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average of $36.65. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

