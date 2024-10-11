Nvest Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Nvest Financial LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $599.67. 219,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,710. The company’s fifty day moving average is $565.39 and its 200 day moving average is $552.05. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $609.15. The company has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.