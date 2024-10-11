NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.18 and last traded at $32.18, with a volume of 7219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.07.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.31.

Get NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 29,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Company Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.