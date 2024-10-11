Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 73,944 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.11% of Occidental Petroleum worth $48,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.79. 1,197,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,084,948. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.37. The company has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.