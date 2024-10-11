Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 19,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 32,755 shares.The stock last traded at $15.30 and had previously closed at $15.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Oculis Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.13). Oculis had a negative net margin of 7,679.05% and a negative return on equity of 61.33%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oculis Holding AG will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Oculis Company Profile

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

