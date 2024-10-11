Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Now Covered by Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $214.00 to $209.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.83.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $194.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.71. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at $271,602,670.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.8% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

