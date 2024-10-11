OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BNP Paribas

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group raised OMV Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.7 %

OMVJF stock opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.82.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Equities research analysts expect that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

