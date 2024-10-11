Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a hold rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

ONCT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,913. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.03) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,948.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.00) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.84% of Oncternal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

