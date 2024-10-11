OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

OnKure Therapeutics Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OKUR traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.41. 35,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,038. OnKure Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.21.

Get OnKure Therapeutics alerts:

About OnKure Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Incis a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare, genetic, mitochondrial diseases. Reneo Pharmaceuticals Incis based in SAN DIEGO.

Receive News & Ratings for OnKure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OnKure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.