OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2024

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKURFree Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

OnKure Therapeutics Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OKUR traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.41. 35,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,038. OnKure Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.21.

About OnKure Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Incis a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare, genetic, mitochondrial diseases. Reneo Pharmaceuticals Incis based in SAN DIEGO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OnKure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OnKure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.