OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Receives $7.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OPAL. UBS Group reduced their target price on OPAL Fuels from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of OPAL Fuels from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

OPAL Fuels Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of OPAL Fuels stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $643.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21. OPAL Fuels has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $8.27.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.68 million. OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,611,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 76.3% during the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 388,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 167,940 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels during the third quarter valued at $430,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the second quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OPAL Fuels by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,674,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 86,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

