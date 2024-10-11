Oppenheimer Raises TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $118.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $97.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.71.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRU

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE TRU opened at $105.03 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $108.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.27 and a 200-day moving average of $83.53.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.07%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $90,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,547 shares in the company, valued at $6,268,966.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $90,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,268,966.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $303,275.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,527.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,715 shares of company stock worth $1,299,729 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 179,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,369,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth approximately $3,900,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,136,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 24.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,468,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,250,000 after buying an additional 674,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.