OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OPHC stock opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. OptimumBank has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.36.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 12.66%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in OptimumBank in the 1st quarter worth $1,100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

