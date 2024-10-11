OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Price Performance
OPHC stock opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. OptimumBank has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.36.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 12.66%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OptimumBank
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.