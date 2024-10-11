Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s 7th Largest Position

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 2.4% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $35,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,146,320 shares of company stock valued at $164,762,400. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $176.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $178.61. The company has a market cap of $488.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.79 and a 200 day moving average of $136.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.