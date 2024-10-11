Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,668 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 1.6 %

ORCL stock opened at $175.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.15. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $178.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,146,320 shares of company stock valued at $164,762,400. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.42.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

