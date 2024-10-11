ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $532.54. 1,171,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,312,185. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $511.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $496.26. The company has a market cap of $482.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $533.18.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

