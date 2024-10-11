ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. cut its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,494 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for 1.6% of ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 241,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 536,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,452,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS OMFL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.39. 399,708 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

