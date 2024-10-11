ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,441. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.55. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $97.22. The company has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.