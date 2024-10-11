O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Increased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,739,462,000 after acquiring an additional 75,837 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,850,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,954,404,000 after purchasing an additional 57,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,505,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,259,000 after purchasing an additional 376,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 496,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $524,629,000 after buying an additional 24,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,166.79.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,171.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,131.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,075.72. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,186.91.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,409.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,049,409.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.